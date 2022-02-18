Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 141,654 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 589,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,527,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.