Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.20 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

