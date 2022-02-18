Reviewing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.49 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42%

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.