HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $652.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

