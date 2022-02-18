9,227 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $73,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
