GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 682 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $221.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.06.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

