84,721 Shares in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on XXII shares. Dawson James boosted their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
22nd Century Group Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.
