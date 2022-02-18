HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

