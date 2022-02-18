HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

