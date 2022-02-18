HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,521 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000.

COWZ stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

