Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

NYSE:AVY opened at $182.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $168.47 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

