Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sealed Air stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
