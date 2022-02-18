Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 303.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 147,858 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,517,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 141,432 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $906.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

