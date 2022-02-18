Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefitting from its robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, which along with a full-price selling landscape boosted fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines increased year over year and surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The solid performance reflects the strength of the company’s brands. DTC’s brick-and-mortar net sales increased 39% and DTC’s e-commerce sales advanced 25%. Management expects the DTC channel to remain strong in 2022, wherein net sales are likely to rise 16-18% on broad-based growth across brands, channels and regions. That being said, gross and operating margins are likely to contract. Supply-chain hurdles and high ocean freight costs remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

