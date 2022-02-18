Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of CYTK opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,332 shares of company stock worth $2,262,713. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

