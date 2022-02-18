Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

