Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.
Shares of CLRB opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.67.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
