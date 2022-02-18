ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

