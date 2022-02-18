Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Simon Property Group Acquisition worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGS. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGS opened at $9.73 on Friday. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

