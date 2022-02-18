Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

