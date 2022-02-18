Harold G. Cummings III Acquires 2,200 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:SON opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
