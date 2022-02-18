Harold G. Cummings III Acquires 2,200 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

