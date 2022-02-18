Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Monro worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.