SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,331 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $136,137.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50.

Shares of SAIL opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

