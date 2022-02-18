Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 842,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $185,579.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,126 shares of company stock worth $499,187 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

PSTX stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.