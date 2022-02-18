Carl L. Gordon Purchases 30,700 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KNTE stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,306,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,832 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KNTE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.