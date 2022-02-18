HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 259.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA opened at $44.97 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

