Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Primis Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $88,799 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

