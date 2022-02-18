Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Shares of SIM opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.