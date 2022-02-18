Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 49.3% in January

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFRTF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

