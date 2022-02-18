Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,960,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 53,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of GRAB opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36. Grab has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.