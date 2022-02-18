Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,960,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 53,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36. Grab has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

