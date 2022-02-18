StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $3,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

