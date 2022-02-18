Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

RGLS opened at $0.25 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

