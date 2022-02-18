Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
RGLS opened at $0.25 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
