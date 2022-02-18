Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Qumu has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $322,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

