Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TuSimple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TuSimple by 78.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 221.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.