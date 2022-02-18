IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $280.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $226.36 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

