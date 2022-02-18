Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.