Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SANG opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,147,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,194,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

