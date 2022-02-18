ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Buys $174,014.55 in Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 44,965 shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $174,014.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.06. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

