ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Buys $174,014.55 in Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 44,965 shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $174,014.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.06. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.
