SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG opened at $19.56 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.