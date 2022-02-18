Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Sells $213,952.76 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.26 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $3,613,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $8,095,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

