H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

HLUYY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

