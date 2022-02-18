Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

