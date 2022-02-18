Axa S.A. Makes New $474,000 Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

