Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.57 Million

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $897.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $901.00 million and the lowest is $894.13 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

