Axa S.A. Purchases New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $1,852,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

