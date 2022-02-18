Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Children's Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

