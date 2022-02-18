Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,851 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

