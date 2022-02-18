Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 10,500 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $15.61 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.03.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.