Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 10,500 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $15.61 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.03.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

