Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:CVE opened at $15.87 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

