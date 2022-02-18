Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.83. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,102 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 174,290 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

