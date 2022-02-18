Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.60, but opened at $54.00. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 17,827 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $27,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

